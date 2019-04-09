Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Jeremiah Useni, has said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has refused to comply with the directive of the tribunal; to allow the party inspect election materials used for March 9 and March 23, governorship election in the state.

In a statement signed by the PDP Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee, Hon. Yiljap Abraham, the PDP said the excuses given by INEC are not tangible.

Useni also added that he has re-enforced his legal team, in preparation for hearing at the governorship elections Tribunal.

He said the team has already undertaken an intensive preliminary work on the petition and has brought in more battle-tested legal luminaries to fortify the petition.

“The latest reports indicate that INEC is yet to comply with the order. Legal sources said INEC appears to be deliberately delaying its compliance by moving the documents around with the excuse of carrying out renovations where the documents were originally kept and also saying that its officials are ‘sorting’ the polling documents.

“Meantime, INEC has been served with the tribunal’s order to release all election materials requested by the Useni legal team.”