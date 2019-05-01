Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly, Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd) has said he would never allowed the leadership tussle rocking the party to affect his petition at the election petition tribunal.

He said he was optimistic that the tribunal will confirm him governor of the state in view of the enormous evidence that his legal team uncovered during the inspection of the electoral materials at the possession of the Independent Naitonal Electoral Commisison (INEC).

In a statement issued in Jos yesterday by the Chairman Media and Publicity, Campaign Council, Yiljap Abraham said everything must be done to avert crisis in the party for the success of the petition.

“PDP Plateau governorship candidate, Sen. Jeremiah Timbut Useni has expressed confidence that his petition before the election petition tribunal is insulated from the current leadership tussle in the party.

“We need attention and unity to face the issues at the tribunal which offers us the opportunity to recover our mandate. We have a good case at the tribunal. Any division will only increase the suffering of our people who are looking forward to justice being done through the honourable justices of the tribunal.

“We want people to feel free to express their grievances, but we should do so through the right channels and in consultation with one another.”

Also, the party’s legal team had assured that the governorship Election petition and the Legislative Houses petitions are safe from “ongoing rumbling within the party.”

Senior Counsel, Sunny-Gabriel Odey, in a statement said the cases were firmly before the tribunals, and therefore “shielded from partisanship and factionalisation.”

“All the PDP petitions at the two election tribunals are founded on solid grounds as required by the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (both as amended). So, no shaking”. he said.