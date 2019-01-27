Gyang Bere, Jos

The former deputy governor of Plateau State Dame Pauline Tallen, former governor of Plateau State, Sen. Joshua Dariye and Minister of Youth and Sports are leading the re-election campaign of Governor Simon Lalong.

The campaign council has Governor Lalong as chairman, while the Deputy Governor, Sonni Tyoden, is to serve as the deputy chairman of the campaign council.

In a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mark Longyan, Mr Pam Dung Gyang was earlier appointed as the Director General of the Lalong/Tyoden re-election.

“The Campaign Council of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for the re-election of Plateau State governor, Mr Simon Lalong, has been constituted ahead of the gubernatorial elections slated for March 2, 2019.”

The statement said Mr Pam Dung Gyang is to serve as the director-general of the council, with Hon. Jurbe Gonzuk as his deputy, while Prof Garba Sharubutu is to serve as the secretary.

“The 49-member council also comprises Mr Letep Dabang, Plateau State APC Chairman; Rt Hon Joshua Madaki, Speaker of the state House of Assembly; Solomon Dalung, Minister of Youth and Sports and Senator Joshua Dariye, ex-governor of the state.

“Three former deputy governors of the state, Jethro Akun, Pauline Tallen, Ignatius Longjan are also members of the campaign council. Also included are Senator D.B Zang, Senator Timothy Adudu, as well as former ministers, Dasuki Nakande, Bagudu Hirse, Jonah Madugu, Samuel Mafuyai.

“Others are House of Reps members, Suleiman Kwande and Idris Maje, APC NEC members, Jock Alamba and Mohammed Zakari and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Liberia,James Dimka.

“The list also comprises former speakers of the state House of Assembly, Isa Song, Johnclark Dabwan, and Peter Azi. Also included are the D-Gs of ITF and NTA, Joseph Ari and Yakubu Mohammed, respectively.

“Senator Victor Lar, Senator Satty Gogwim and a former Clerk of the National Assembly, Umaru Sani, also made the list as members.”

According to the statement, four former secretaries to the state government, Sylvanus Lot, John Gobak, Kevin Kwaplong and Rufus Bature are members, as well as Saleh Kanam, Omar Shityen, John Alkali, Maichibi Vwarji, Lumumba Adeh, Amb Chris Giwa, Prof Emmanuel Garba and Dr Sumaya Hamza.

It further said James Lalu, chairman of the Plateau State Disability Commission, the state APC Youth Leader, Women Leader, APC Abuja, Kaduna and Lagos communities are also members.

The statement also said eight directorates had been established for the campaign and members named for each of them.”