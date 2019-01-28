Plateau State candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and senator representing Plateau South, Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd) has assured Plateau people that they would no longer be refugees in their own land if elected governor on March 2.

He vowed to work assiduously with community leaders to end insecurity in the state and violent conflicts between farmers and herders.

Sen. Useni disclosed this on Monday during PDP zonal rally for Plateau North, held in Jos, Plateau State.

He noted that he would ensure peace returns to all parts of the state to pave way for even development.

Useni said his government would put in place modalities that would end the lingering farmer-herder clashes in the state.

“I will end insecurity in Plateau and ensure peace returns to all parts of the state if I become governor because nothing will work smoothly for us without the security of lives and properties. Our people will no longer be refugees in their land.

“We must stop the killings; we must do that to enable our farmers to go to their farms without fear of being killed.

“That way, we will have enough food to eat locally and even export, and that will also expand our revenue base,” he said.

The candidate, who promised to serve the state with the whole of his strength, assured that he would run an all-inclusive government.

“Nobody will be neglected; we shall run an all-inclusive government where everybody will be involved,” he pledged.

The former governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah, David Jang, said Plateau would give Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate 2million votes in the forthcoming presidential election.

He accused the APC-led government in the country of taking the nation backward through its bad policies, adding that PDP would unseat it at the polls.

He urged the APC to accept defeat and hand over power to the winners of the election on May 29.

The state Chairman of the Party, Chef Damishi Sango, urged the party supporters to peacefully protect their votes on election days.

He also urged Plateau residents to vote PDP at all levels in the forthcoming polls.