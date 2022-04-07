From Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defense and Senator representing Plateau North, Istifanus Gyang, has condemned the killing of two Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Rantis community of Gashish District, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area, of Plateau State.

He urged the security agencies to take decisive action to uncover those behind the attack with a view to prosecute them.

Sen Gyang in a press statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Precious K Nyako described the killings of the IDPs as the height of impunity and wickedness.

‘The terror attack of Wednesday 05/04/22 on IDPs who went to rebuild their ancestral home at Rantis, Gashish in B/Ladi local government killing two persons and wounding several others has outraged Senator ID Gyang who described the attack as the height of impunity and wickedness.

‘It is obvious that the terror attack was meant to deny the return of the native IDPs to their ancestral home and turn the displaced communities in Gashish into a new homeland for killer herdsmen for permanent forceful occupation.

‘Consequent upon this heinous act, Senator Gyang who is the Deputy Chairman of, the Senate Committee on Defence is calling on the Commander Operation Safe Haven and the Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command to ensure that the terrorist is apprehended for prosecution.’

He urged that security be provided to guarantee the safety of the IDPs undertaking the rebuilding of Rantis ancestral home.

He equally reminded President Buhari of the need to redeem the N10 billion Federal Government pledge which was made to assist in rebuilding and resettlement of communities destroyed by terror attacks in Plateau State.