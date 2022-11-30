From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau North senatorial candidate of the Labour Party, Barr Gyang Zi, has provided free medical treatment to indigents and aged persons in Fan District in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The candidate noted that the essence of human existence is to live in good health and have the basic needs of life, food, potable water, security, and shelter.

Barr Zi disclosed this on Wednesday during the medical outreach in Fan community, saying it has become necessary due to the growing illness among aged persons and women and children who are victims of insecurity that has ravaged the area.

“Health, they say, is wealth. There is no doubt about this. Many Nigerians today live in abject poverty and do not have access to the basic amenities which are to be provided by the government,” he stated.

He explained that the health intervention became very impressive because of the constant health challenges of the communities in Fan and their inability to get medical attention, put his resources together with a team of medical personnel and storm the area to offer them medical services free.

“The high rate of typhoid in the area as a result of the lack of potable drinking water was the major Health challenge tackled by Gyang Zi and his team. Free medical diagnosis was carried out, treatment and drugs were administered to the people alongside the provision of water guards for the treatment of their drinking water and several other medical interventions.”

He noted that it was crystal clear that the community cherish the intervention as members could not hide their joy as they came out in their numbers to appreciate him for the medical aid given to them at this critical time.

“They were particularly overwhelmed by the fact that Gyang Zi has never held any public position yet, he is using his hard-earned resources to reach out to the people. The community leaders said they have heard of the numerous acts of kindness done by the distinguished senator in waiting and they believe that if he is given a bigger opportunity, he will do more for them. They pledged their full support for him as Nigeria goes to the polls come 2023.

Barr Gyang Zi said the health aid is not political but “a way of giving back to the society in fulfilment of the holy scriptures. I see this as an opportunity and rare privilege to touch the lives of my people and I give all glory to God who has made this possible.

“Though it coincided with a political season where we are aspiring to represent our people at the Red Chamber, it’s never a means of canvassing for votes from the people. We can’t wait till during or after elections before we reach out to our people because they need to be alive and healthy to go and vote. I believe our people now can see for themselves clearly and will decide who becomes their leaders come 2023 regardless of a political base.

“We will fight for justice for our people, stand with them and continue to support them in any way we can. Our slogan remains JUSTICE AND REBIRTH. We will do more as God enables us,” Gyang Zi said.

He had earlier provided clean sources of water for the affected communities which shall stand the test of time.