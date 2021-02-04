From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary of the National Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) Rev. Yakubu Pam has expressed confidence that Plateau State has put behind the dark days of sorrow and blood shed and would not afford to go into any religious battle.

He noted that with the level of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect amongst the major faith in the country the state will no longer go back to the days of bloodshed again.

Rev. Pam disclosed this on Thursday when he received members of Izala Community of Gangare in Jos North LGA on a thank you visit at his residence in Jos and said Christian and Muslim should sustained the cordial working relationship and avoid given room to divisive elements working towards taking the state back to the old sorrowful days.

“Through your visit today, we make new friends and established more deeper relationship. It will be on record that you people have come here because a path was set for peaceful coexistence and mutual respect for one another in the state.

“This was how relationship were built and known in the past here on the Plateau and harmony existed amongst our people devoid of where you come from and what is your believe. I am very much confident that if we continue like this, we will not witness the old situations were people are been stopped on their way and injured or get their hands or hands chop-off.”

He added, “My joy is to see that we live and work together and benefits from the divident of democracy. Whatever that come, we should share it amongst ourselves without any rancho. My joy will be complete if we continue to visit one another and live together in such a way that if you are a Birom, you are Hausa or Fulani, we will walk together not only on the street of Plateau State but Nigeria as a whole.”

Leader of the delegation of Izala Community from Gangare in Jos North LGA of the state Ustas, Muhammed Kabir Chidawa said they are in the resident of the Executive Secretary to appreciate him for his immense contribution to the building of Islamic school known as “Ibn Mas’ud li-tahfizil Qur’an School” Gangare Jos.

“We are here because of your leadership disposition towards peaceful coexistence amongst faith in the country. I must say that President Muhammadu Buhari has gotten it right by appointing you into this exalted office as the Executive Secretary of the National Christian Pilgrim Centre (NCPC).

“As a community, we remain grateful for your kind support for the building of our school in Gangare. This school project is to help in the education of our children and to also take them off from all form of social vices, abuse of substances as well as crime in the Stete Plateau.”

The Engineer handling the project, Ibrahim Bala disclosed that the project which commenced over a year now is still ongoing. Stressing that the school project has Primary school and Junior Secondary School as its component and are still soliciting for support from well meaning Nigerians.