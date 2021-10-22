100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Head of Civil Servants, Engr. Sunday Hyat has encouraged Civil servants in the state to engage in training and re-training that will influence maximum productive and cohesion in the workforce in Plateau.

Engr. Hyat disclosed this on Friday while declaring open a two-day in-house training workshop organized by Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB), held in Jos, Plateau State.

Represented by Permanent Secretary, Establishment, and Pension Office, Dashe Selfi Danpor encouraged Civil servants to take advantage of the training to enrich their knowledge for maximum productivity.

“The rescue government is very serious about the training of Civil servants and we wish that staff shout take advantage of opportunity given by the rescue administration of Governor Simon Lalong, this is because there is no training that you will write memo and the Governor will not approve.

“I am very sure that you will benefit at the end of the day and we will continue to harp on training and re-training. Without training, we can’t move forward.”

Acting General Manager, Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB), Engr. Kefas John Yilrwang described the training as key to the realization of the mandate of the JMDB.

“The importance of training to civil servants cannot be overemphasized because civil servants cannot work without rules and in the workplace there are certain peculiarities and therefore you need training.

“Training enables the civil servants to improve their work, so JMDB thought it wise to organize the training so that the staff can be trained in certain areas of their work and the civil service rules. We have experts who are well experienced to deliver the papers.”

Chairman of Civil Service Commission, Mr. Luka Fwangyil represented by Acting Director Administration, Civil Service Commission, Simi D. Challom urged Civil servants to take advantage of the training to increase their knowledge for a cohesive workforce in the state.

Danladi Gofwen presented a paper on Civil Service rules; Rwang Dantong, on government Financial Regulations, and Emmanuel Garpor on office procedures.