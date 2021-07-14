From Gyang Bere, Jos

Two people are reported to have died in a bloody attack suspected to have been carried out by Fulani herdsmen in Kum village of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident which occurred at about 9 pm Tuesday, left one Mr Titus John and Iliya Dalyop dead.

A lawmaker representing Riyom Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon Timothy Dantong, confirmed the incident and said the deceased persons were ambushed and killed.

He alleged that the killing took place a few hours after the operatives of Operation Safe Haven withdrew themselves from the community.

‘It is true that two persons were killed on Tuesday night in Kum village of Riyom LGA by gunmen. The attack on the people has been on in the last few weeks.

‘Crop on farmlands have been destroyed and the villagers left hopelessly without any help coming their way. The people are tired, they are left with their fate. We need the government to be more proactive and come to the aid of the helpless villagers.’

It was gathered that youths in the affected communities mobilized themselves and staged a peaceful protest to draw the government’s attention to the havoc rain in their communities by suspected herdsmen.

The youths blocked the major Abuja-Jos express route which tempered with the smooth flow of vehicles into Jos, the state capital.

Former member of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Emmanuel Jugul said the effort has been on top gear to calm the situation.

He said the protest has been peaceful but caution the youth against taking the law into their hands and condemned the killings and destruction of crops on farmland in the communities.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.