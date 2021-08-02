From Gyang Bere, Jos

Ten people were reportedly killed Monday morning following a fresh attack launched by violent herdsmen at Kwall Central in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area in Plateau State.

The fresh attack left several persons, mostly women and children, injured and over 300 houses burnt at Chwuyeh, Ntiroku (Angwan Magaji), Isho (Kishisho), Gyeh (Kigam), Kangbro, Hwrra, Zirshe, Maiyanga, and Dundu villages.

It was gathered that more than 15,000 persons, mostly women and children, who escaped gunshots have been displaced.

That 10 people had previously been reported killed Saturday night during an attack in Jebbu Miango by herdsmen while over 250 houses were killed.

A community leader in Kwall Central said more than nine villages were set ablaze with food items and other valuables, in addition to several hectares of farmland being ruined.

‘At least 10 persons were killed today, nine villages with over 15,000 people have been dislodged in an operation that lasted for more than 6 hours, leaving dozens of people killed and hundreds of houses razed down,’ he said.

Publicity Secretary Irigwe Development Association Davidson Malison confirmed that more than ten villages have been sacked by the Fulani herdsmen.

He said the association has recovered more than eleven corpses of members who were killed between Saturday and Sunday, adding that more innocent persons have been killed today.

Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defense, and Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District, Istifanus Gyang, condemned the attack and called on security agencies to respond swiftly.

He described as satanic the pattern of the fresh attack where lives and crops are destroyed with recklessness.

‘A pattern, ugly one at that, has become the norm than the exception in bloody and highly destructive attacks on host communities in Plateau North Senatorial District where killer herdsmen kill and destroy both lives and livelihood with reckless abandon.

‘The burnt villages are Zanwra, Nche-Tahu, Rikwe-Rishe A&B, Ri-Dogo, Nchu-Nzhwa all under Kpatenvie of Kpachudu/Jebu Community, among others.

‘Most disturbing is the fact that repeated attacks have all been preceded by widely circulated intelligence information as to the date, time and location of the attacks.

‘With such prior information, the belated or non-response of the security agencies has been called to question. Senator Gyang urges the OPSH, Police, and DSS to discharge their duties dispassionately and provide protection to endangered communities of Plateau North and ensure that all threats to peace are decisively dealt with,’ a statement from the senator read.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.