Gyang Bere, Jos

The Berom and Fulani widows whose spouses perished during the outbreak of violence in Barkin-Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas of Plateau State have expressed hope of survival.

This followed the presentation of N7.5 million empowerment scheme by the member represenating Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Istifanus Gyang,

Mrs Helen Gyang, who lost her husband in June 2018 in Gashish District of Barkin-Ladi was among the 650 women who benefitted from the empowerment scheme which was launched at the weekend in Barkin-Ladi council area of the state.

She explained that since her husband was killed and the house burnt by enemies, life had become miserable for her and the children with no source of livelihood.

“The money I have received will help me start a business, no matter how small to enable me and my children survive. My husband died in June last year and my house was burnt, since then life has became sour for me but I most say that this financial intervention is timely and God send to my life.”

A Fulani woman who also lost her husband in 2010 as a result of violence said she has been surviving as a bigger through the grace of God.