From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State House of Assembly has declared the seat of a former Speaker and member representing Jos East State Constituency, Rt Hon Nuhu Ayuba Abok, vacant for defecting to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaker of the House Rt Hon Yakubu Sanda disclosed this on Tuesday during plenary at the temporary chamber holding at old Government House, Jos following a letter from the Plateau State All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said the letter requested the House to declare the seat of the former Speaker, Abok, vacant following his defection from the APC to the PDP contrary to section 109 (1) of the Nigerian Constitution.

Abok, last week defected from the APC to the PDP claiming that the House had impeached him wrongfully without a two-thirds majority.

The House also declared Rukuba / Irigwe State Constituency seat vacant following the victory of the former member, Hon Musa Agah at the recent Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency bye-election.

Abok, in a press statement through his media Assistant, Itse Samuel Kaze, tender his letter of resignation from the ruling APC and presented a letter of intent, seeking to return to his earlier party, the opposition PDP, at the party’s Local Government Secretariat in Angware, Jos East Local Government Area.