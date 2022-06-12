From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairperson of the Jos and District Society of Institute Chattered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Mrs Helen Temtsen, has tasked members of the institute and all accountants to uphold the ethics of the profession in the discharge of their duties to check corrupt practices in the country.

Mrs. Temtsen made the appeal shortly after she and other newly elected executive members of the institute were inducted in Jos, Plateau State.

She noted that the institute has a code of conduct for its members, adding that such codes aimed at ensuring members do not aid and abet corrupt practices in their various work place.

”Accountants have code of conduct which they fellow and ICAN is very serious about the ethical conducts of its members.

”As an institute, we have been emphasising that members adhere to the ethics of the profession.

”So, i want to advice members that they should always adhere to ethics of the profession and that way, corruption and sharp practices will be curtail in our society,” she said

Mrs. Temtsen that any member caught engaging in sharp practices capable of tarnishing the image of the institute would decisively dealt with.

”As you all know, we have put some disciplinary measures in place where erring members are disciplined if they are found to have gone against our ethics,”she added.

Temtsen promised to increase the visibility of the institute during her tenure, adding that she will initiate various activities to enable the growth of the institute in Plateau.

”We will vigorously pursue the catch them young programme by visiting various schools and encourage them to take advantage of our professional examination and become members of the institute.

”We will also train and retrain members in order to be in tune with current and modern ways of the profession,”she said.

She also promised to engage in various Corperate Social Responsibilities (CSR) during her one-year tenure.

She called on the members to support and coorperate with the new officials to enable them take the institute to a greater height.

Earlier, the immediate past chairman of institute in the state, Dr Benard Alkali, appreciated members for the support accorded him and urged them to do same to the new officials.

