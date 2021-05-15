From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Izu Imunna Cultural Association of Nigeria (IUCA), Jos, a Pan Igbo think-tank affiliated to Ohaneze Ndigbo said there is ugent need for national conference that will negotiate the existence of Nigeria by all ethnic nationalities as proposed by Southern Governors.

The group aligned with the recent decision of Southern Governors who called for restructuring Nigeria and banned of open grazing among other critical issues in the country.

In a press statement signed by the President, Dr. Ugo Pat Ihekuna and Secretary, Chief Tony Egwuonwu commended the Southern Governors for their proactive steps in salvaging the country.

“It is a salutary ray of fresh hope to the Nigerians, the 12 point Communiqué which was released at the end of the Southern Governors meeting calling for restructuring of the country, the evolution of state police, the review of revenue allocation, the ban on open grazing of cattle across Southern Nigeria among other well-meaning decisions.

“This country is negotiable-depending on what the different ethnic nationalities that constitute the country are prepared to bring in the negotiating table.

“We join other Nigerians to thank Southern Governors for their decision. We look forward to the urgent convocation of a national dialogue(conference), as you expressly requested from the Federal Government of Nigeria”.

Dr. Ihekuna recalled the strategic meeting of the Southern Governors in attempt to proffer solution to insecurity ravaging the country and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians and strengthen the confidence of the people.

He urged the Southern Governors to work assiduously towards actualizing their bold position and expressed hope that if the issues raised in the communique are address, Nigeria will overcome the scourge of insecurity in the country.

Dr. Ihekuna expressed grieved that while the Governors were holding their meeting, Federal Government was taking decision on insecurity in the South East and South South without their representation or inputs.

He called for the inclusion of youths from the Southern parts of the country in decision making to avert any form of youth restiveness.