Gyang Bere, Jos

A candidate for the Chairmanship of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Hon Aminu Zang, has said that he would reconcile all aggrieved factions and unite with Senator Jonah David Jang, Gen Jeremiah Useni (retd) and former Deputy Senate President Ibrahim Mantu to bring the party back to power in 2023.

Zang described himself as a neutral force who desires to lead the party to power if entrusted with its leadership.

The aspirant stated this yesterday during a briefing with reporters in Jos, adding that Jang and Useni remain a strong political block that must be united to give Plateau people a purposeful leadership.

‘Primarily, I came to contest the Chairmanship of the PDP because I have all it takes to unify the party as it were; take it or not, there are feuding interests and feuding factions within the party and the PDP is a party for the ordinary Plateau man,’ Zang said.

‘It is the heritage of the Plateau people; we must stop at nothing to ensure that those feuding interests are unified to chase out the APC which is totally alien to Plateau State. That was why I came into the race.

‘We should be able to identify the critical stakeholders who are in the centre of the whole thing and bring them together in the interest of the people and I have a full grasp of that. I will use my diplomatic skills to address the issues holistically.’

Hon Zang expressed gratitude for the critical role played by former Governor Jonah David Jang, Gen Jeremiah Useni (retd), Sen Ibrahim Nasiru Mantu and other stakeholders in nurturing the party to where it is and pleaded with them to unite in the interest of the younger generation and Plateau citizens.

‘…putting things into better perspective, one must be humble and be diplomatic as much as possible in handling the issues that will bring unity in the party.’