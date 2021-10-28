From Gyang Bere, Jos

There was mild drama on Thursday at the Plateau State House of Assembly when the impeached Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Nuhu Ayuba Abok, suspended the purported new Speaker, Yakubu Sanda, and six other members of the House who had voted to impeach him.

Abok announced the suspension of the alleged new Speaker during plenary with 14 members.

Moving the motion for the suspension of the six lawmakers during plenary, Chairman House Committee on Information, Philip Dasun, said their suspension became necessary owing to their act of insubordination and gross misconduct for attempts to cause disunity in the house.

He said among those suspended includes Saleh Yipmong, Dengi (APC), Nanlong Daniel Mikang (APC), Yakubu Sanda Pengana (APC), Mohammed Balo Quan Pan South (APC), Eric Dakogoal Quan Pan North (APC).

He noted that the House has also passed a vote of confidence on the Speaker of the House, Nuhu Ayuba Abok, for his doggedness and standing with the people of Plateau State.

The Minority Leader and member representing Barkin-Ladi constituency, Hon Peter Gyangdeng, said the action of the suspended lawmakers was an act of illegality and said the house will not tolerate interference by external forces.

The suspended six lawmakers had earlier gained entrance into the House and allegedly announced the impeachment of the Speaker, Hon Nuhu Ayuba Abok.

The sitting, which was presided by the Deputy Speaker, Hon Saleh Yipmong, had impeached the Speaker and replaced him with Yakubu Sanda, a member representing Pengana constituency.

Hon Abok said the action of the six lawmakers is null and void and do not have any bearing with legislative procedures.

