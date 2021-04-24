Plateau State Internal Revenue Service has put in place stringent measures to ensure effective revenue collection in line with the new tax law in the state.

Executive Chairman Plateau State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Dashe Arlat Dasogot stated this during the 2021 Plateau State Public Sector Strategic engagement on Taxation, held at new Government House Jos.

The event which was premised on “Latent opportunities for MDAs and Local Governments in Plateau State to catalyze and deliver optimal revenue yield” aimed at boosting the revenue of the state.