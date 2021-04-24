From Gyang Bere, Jos
Plateau State Internal Revenue Service has put in place stringent measures to ensure effective revenue collection in line with the new tax law in the state.
Executive Chairman Plateau State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Dashe Arlat Dasogot stated this during the 2021 Plateau State Public Sector Strategic engagement on Taxation, held at new Government House Jos.
The event which was premised on “Latent opportunities for MDAs and Local Governments in Plateau State to catalyze and deliver optimal revenue yield” aimed at boosting the revenue of the state.
“The law in part 5 also prescribes the offences and penalties for persons and corporate bodies. These include fines and long prison terms for any contravention of the law. It is helpful to remember, that ignorance of the law is not an excuse.
“For instance, it is now illegal for anybody, MDA or Local Government to mount a roadblock for the purpose of collecting any revenue due to it. Also, anybody who aids, abets, counsels or induces another person to commit an offence under the tax law, is liable on conviction to a fine equivalent to 400 percent of the sum in question and imprisonment for a term of one year.”
He urg d the public and government officials to be conversant with the provisions of the law to guide them in the execution of their functions to improved revenue yield and avoid falling foul of the law.
” I want to appeal to you to recognize and operate your functions in such a way that they are efficient. With the Governor’s endorsement, MDAS and Local Governments must identify and block all forms of leakages, for the optimal generation of the expected revenue for the State.”
He explained that the collective effort was to galvanize and crystalize the collective efforts towards a unified revenue administration structure for Ministries, Departments, Agencies and Local Government Councils in the state.
Economic, Pioneer Deputy Programme Manager, Kaduna state transformation for results and chevening scholar, Mr Samuel Stephen Wakdok presented a keynote address.
Leave a Reply