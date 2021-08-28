From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon Dan Manjang, has expressed shock over the sudden death of a frontline blogger and social media influencer, Miss Loisinta Vou Pwol.

Manjang, in a press statement issued Saturday, described Pwol’s death as a great loss for the media in the state as well as the family.

‘I received with rude shock the sudden death of frontline blogger and social media influencer, Miss Loisinta Vou Pwol which occurred in the early hours of today Saturday 28th August 2021,’ Manjang’s statement read.

‘This is great loss for the media in the State as well as to her family, friends and associates who enjoyed a robust relationship with her as she was always cheerful, kind and hardworking.

‘The Plateau State Government, in particular, enjoyed her support and collaboration as she was always willing and ready to propagate the activities of the Lalong Rescue Administration without any conditions. She believed in the vision of the Lalong administration and demonstrated uncommon patriotism to the true Plateau spirit.’

He said that Loisinta stood for truth, justice, fairness and inclusivity as she embraced people from all works of life and did her best to promote peace and stability in Plateau State through her journalistic work.

‘On behalf of the Government and people of Plateau State as well as the media machinery of Government, I extend the deep commiseration of his Excellency the Governor, Rt Hon (Dr) Simon Bako Lalong, to her family and the blogging community where she served as an official of the body.’

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.