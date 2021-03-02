From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication Hon Dan Manjang has admonished journalists to uphold professionalism in their work for the entrenchment of peace and unity in the country.

He said the Lalong administration has enjoyed warm and mutual relationship with journalists and pledged the government’s commitment towards partnering with the media for peaceful coexistence.

Manjang disclosed this on Tuesday while receiving the Management of JFM 101.9 on a courtesy call led by the Head of Marketing, Yusuf Akueme, in his office, in Jos, Plateau State.

He acknowledged the critical role of the media in enhancing peaceful coexistence in Nigeria and described it as a chief tool in the development of every nation.

‘There is a symbiotic relationship between the Lalong administration in Plateau and the media. While the government needs the media in the propagation of its programmes, the media also need government to also fund some of its programmes.

‘I must say that we have enjoyed mutual working relationship with the media since the inception of Lalong administration and we will do everything possible to improve on it.

‘I admonished that we must keep to our code of conduct and be professional in our job, that will help us to serve the society better and set up developmental agenda.’

Manjang said he has put behind the misunderstanding that occurred between him and JFM when he appeared on one of their programmes and vowed to carry along the station in running government activities in the state.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and head of Marketing, JFM 101.9 Jos, Yusuf Akueme, said the visit was to solicit partnership with Plateau State Government.

He dismissed the erroneous impression by some individuals who branded the station as PDP media and said JFM is for the entire people of Plateau State and Nigerians.

Akueme apologised on behalf of the management over the misunderstanding between the commissioner and the station and pledged to forge ahead with mutual relationship that has existed between the station and Government through the Ministry of information and Communication.