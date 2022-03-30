From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau Inter-Religious Youths Council have appealed to Chief Kefas Wungak Ropshik, owner of Kefiano Autos to contest the 2023 governorship election in Plateau State following his visionary leadership and philanthropic activities which have impacted indigent persons positively in Plateau State.

Chairman of Inter-Religious Youths Council, Plateau State, Kefas Nabal Dagin disclosed this on Thursday during a pressing briefing at Crest Hotel, Jos Plateau State.

“We have gathered you to say it with a loud voice and as a duty of patriotism and total conviction that

as the 2023 election gets closer, we the Plateau Interreligious Youth Council call on Chief Kefas Wungak Ropshik to contest for the position of the Governor of Plateau State to improve our infrastructure, bring investments using his global network.

“We are appealing to all patriotic citizens and stakeholders in Plateau State to ensure the realization of Chief Kefas Kefiano Wungak Ropshik’s election as Governor of Plateau State in 2023. Being a man who God has raised from a humble background he understands the predicaments of the poorest of the poor and the most vulnerable among us.”

He described Ropshik as a man with human feelings who sponsored the medical treatment of over 59,000 poor people and 2,900 persons with complicated surgeries who could not afford the cost.

“H facilitated the release of 127 inmates from the Jos correctional facility who were languishing in jail for minor case or have been granted bail bit could not afford to pay fines. This intervention secured the release of these inmates who are now being productive in society.

“Kefas has brought succour to over 2,000 widows that have been direct beneficiaries of his food support programme in the 3 states of Plateau, Taraba and Benue where he was born.$

He is explained that with the laudable intervention programmes carried out by Kefas, the Group has thrown it weight behind him and would put in place political structures for his emergence.

“We are calling on patriotic citizens of Plateau State to help us plead with Chief Kefas Wungak Ropshik to come and contest for the Governor of Plateau State; having him as a governor will restore the hope and participation of intelligent young people in governance.