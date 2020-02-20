Gyang Bere, Jos

Former governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah David Jang; former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Nasiru Mantu and former Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd) have resolved to work collectively towards returning the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to power in 2023.

Jang, Mantu and Useni, who spoke separately on Wednesday during the PDP State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting, held at the state party secretariat, Jos, resolved to bury their differences and salvation Plateau people from the current hardship.

Jang said the PDP has no reason to have lost the 2019 governorship election in the state and urged members to stop anti-party activities and resolve to work sincerely for the party.

“Today is a day that we have decided to say enough is enough. We are going in for congresses; I am appealing that we must stand for the people who will stand for the truth to return PDP to power in 2023.

“I refuse to accept that there is any faction in PDP; we have agreed to resolve our in house disagreement. We should make a vow within ourselves, within our spirit and with our God today, that we will remain in PDP and work sincerely to return to power.”

Mantu called for unity and teamwork in the party and cautioned members against the imposition of candidates during the forthcoming party congress.

Mantu said the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the party unanimously endorsed Hon. Yakubu Choco to complete the tenure of the former state chairman of the party, Hon. Damishi Sango who resigned.

He said this was done after a motion by a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Edward Gyang Pwajok SAN for SEC members to accept the nomination of Hon. Yakubu Chocho made by Plateau North PDP which was seconded by Hon. Titus Alams, former Speaker of the State House of Assembly without objection.

Useni said it is bitter to be in the opposition and called on the party’s elders and members to work sincerely for the party to bounce back to power.

“We must work together as a team and make our contribution to take back power. I am convinced that the party did very well during the last election; we were only denied our mandate; we must try and take power in 2023 so that no boby will cheat us again.”

Member representing Riyom/Barkin-Ladi in the House of Representatives, Hon. Simon Mwadkwon pledged the commitment of all National Assembly members elected on the platform of the party in Plateau toward reclaiming mandate in 2023.

The acting chairman of the party, Hon. Amos Gombi said the nomination of Hon Yakubu Chocho to serve as chairman of the party will be communicated to the national secretariat for endorsement.