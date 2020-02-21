Gyang Bere, Jos

Former governor of Plateau State, Jonah David Jang, former deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Nasiru Mantu and former minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Useni (retd.) have resolved to work collectively towards returning the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to power in 2023.

The trio who spoke separately yesterday during the PDP State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting, held at the party’s secretariat, Jos, resolved to bury their differences and salvage the Plateau people from the current hardship.

Jang, said the PDP had no reason to have lost the 2019 governorship election in the state and urged members to stop anti-party activities and resolve to work sincerely for the party. “Today is a day that we have decided to say enough is enough. We are going in for congresses, I am appealing that we must stand for the people who will stand for the truth to return PDP to power in 2023.

“I refuse to accept that there is any faction in PDP, we have agreed to resolve our in-house disagreement.’’ he said.