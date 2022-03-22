From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Legislative Arm of Jos North Local Government Council of Plateau State has elected a new Majority Leader, Hon. Sylvester Ari and Chief Whip, Hon. Baba Umar.

It was learned that 14 out of the 20 Councilors voted during plenary on Tuesday to effect the changes with the aimed of repositioning the party ahead of the 2023 election.

The new Majority Leader, Hon. Sylvester Ari and Councilor representing Kabong Ward briefed Journalists after his emergence said they will work for the victory of the All Progressives Congress APC in the state.

Ari said the changed in leadership became necessary due to the gross misconduct and the fallout of the recently conducted Bassa/Jos North by-Election in the State.

He explained that there is a deliberate needs to give the Jos North Legislative Arm a first lift considering the high level of gross misconduct witnessed in the Council over the years.

He said, “The reason why this changed came about is as a result of gross misconduct, the irregularities and other reasons that are going on, even in the Local Government Council and in our party at large.

“As you can see, going back to the last bye-election of Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency, you will understand that we lost. And for so many obvious reasons, but we want to see a situation whereby we can bring in fresh ideas that will reinvigorate and strengthen our party just as we are approaching the 2023 general elections.”

He said “Jos North is solidly an APC Local Government, and with this new leadership they are going to deepen their ideas so that the party would rise and at the end of the day emerged victorious in the coming elections.

When asked whether the fallout of the APC from the recently concluded Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency is connected to the leadership of the House, he said. “We are not blaming the leaders of the party but I am speaking from the legislative angle as Counsellors representing the good people of our respective Ward’s and as Counsellors of APC.

“We need to be up and doing and that is why the change came about so that the Counsellors will be up and doing in their wards because the Counsellors are the ones that are closer to the people at the grassroot, they are the ones that understand the political psychology of the people.

“As you can see we have more than the 2/3 majority who stood for the change as we have 14 out of the 20 legislators,”