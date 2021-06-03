From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has expressed delight over the critical role of journalists in the peace and stability of Nigeria

He extolled the good virtues of journalists in the country, particularly in Plateau, for upholding the dreams of the founding fathers of the stat

Rev Pam disclosed this on Thursday when the executive members of the Plateau State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), paid him a courtesy call in his office.

The executive secretary, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Relations, Pam Ayuba, said that he was not ashamed of journalists in Plateau State, whom he described as peacemakers, for managing the crisis on the Plateau professionally in their reportage.

‘I’m proud of you,’ the reverend said. ‘You have kept the vision of our founding fathers alive by the way you report the crises since 2001 and up to this present time.

‘We can’t forget your roles during those days of crises for standing tall in your intervention by your reportage.

‘Plateau is a miniature Nigeria, any person who rules the state can rule the country well because of the multi-ethnic background of the state.

‘Journalists have helped in holding the state together. Over 90% of the crises or riots in the state were caused by hearsay, but you have remained steadfast in upholding the interest of the state in your reportage.

‘I recall the place of pride Plateau occupies in the country because of the first colour television that started in the ’80s when Plateau Television was renamed Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).

‘I promised to support your good work and see how we can partner together to promote peace and professionalism.’

Plateau NUJ Chairman Paul Jatau, who led the seven-member state executive council, said they were in the Commission to further identify with the ES and extend an invitation to him to attend the commissioning of the ‘remodelled NUJ State Council Secretariat by Governor Simon Bako Lalong next Thursday.’

According to Jatau, the council was very impressed and proud of the space at which the executive secretary has carried out the work of the commission.

The chairman further stressed and called for partnership with the Commission observing there was a need for synergy.

He said the ES has made the state proud of his conduct and leadership. Being a friend of the press, Jatau expressed confidence that Rev Pam will continue to exhibit those cherished Plateau values.