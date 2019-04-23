Gyang Bere, Jos

The Apostolic Administrator of the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos and Coadjutor of Abuja Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has urged Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, to sustained peace and unity in Plateau during his second tenure.

Kaigama disclosed on Tuesday in a congratulatory letter to Governor Lalong over his victory in the recently conducted governorship election in the state.

In a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mark Longyen said Kaigama also called on the governor to be magnanimous in victory and extend his hand of fellowship to his opponents who lost to him so as to develop the state.

“I write on behalf of myself, the clergy, the religious and the entire laity of the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos, to congratulate you on this feat and to rejoice with you on this act of confidence placed on you by the people of Plateau State. We wish you every success as you are set to begin your second tenure as Governor.

“We are confident that the trust placed in you by the citizens of Plateau State will inspire you to continue in your efforts of promoting the Unity of the state, leading it to the path of prosperity, further wellbeing and security for the people.

“I know that in victory, you will be magnanimous to start binding the wounds and bitterness occasioned by the campaign; leave your doors open to the contributions of those political affiliations may be different from yours.”

Kaigama acknowledged that the task before Lalong would be hectic but expressed confidence that God who has returned him to the seat would provide the him with the enabling grace to promote peace, social awareness and reconciliation.

He urged Governor Lalong to continue to work in accordance with his administration’s people-oriented programs, especially at the grassroots level, stressing that it would engender the desired catalyst for the state’s social and economic development.

The Apostolic Administrator also extended the sincere support of the Catholic Family of the Archdiocese to the Lalong Administration to bring about peace, democratic, political and economic reforms.

He urged those who contested against the governor and lost to extend their hands of fellowship to the governor and his administration with a view to collaborating with him for the common good of all Plateau people.