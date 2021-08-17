Piqued by the recent killings in Plateau State, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari and Plateau Governor, Simon Lalong, to match words with action by fishing out perpetrators rather than dishing out empty threats.

Its Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, in a statement, yesterday, noted that until government deals decisively with actors of violence, the situation would continue.

Aside sympathising with the people of Plateau State, especially families of those killed and wounded, Baba-Ahmed appealed to residents to remain calm and not take the laws into their hands.

He said: “Northern Elders Forum is shocked by the cold blooded murder of scores of travelers by locals in Jos, Plateau State.

“Notwithstanding the fact that most of the North of Nigeria is now a virtual killing field, this particular incident is an outrageous provocation and it compounds the deteriorating community relations in this and many parts of the region.

“The Forum has taken note of the statement of President Muhammadu Buhari and the steps taken by Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong.

“These reactions must produce immediate results in arrests and prosecutions. Under no circumstances must this heinous crime be ignored or treated as routine.

“While condoling families of those murdered, the Forum appeals to all communities to show the highest levels of restraint and tolerance.

“Killings and reprisals only endanger lives of more people, most of them innocent.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has aslo condemned the killings.

In a statement by its President, Ayuba Wabba, the union said the incident highlighted the deteriorating security situation in the nation and the fact that we are really living in dangerous times in Nigeria.

It called on the Nigerian security forces to immediately find the culprits and ensure they are brought to book.

“Whatever is the motivation for the barbaric and atrocious murder of these 22 innocent travellers is totally unacceptable and condemnable. This incident is another jolt that we are steadily losing our humanity. We are horrified at such desecration of the sanctity of lives. We urge the security forces to quickly fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly crime and ensure their diligent prosecution in our courts.”