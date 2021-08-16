From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Piqued by the recent killings in Plateau State, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, to match words with action by fishing out perpetrators rather than dishing out empty threats.

Its Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, in a statement yesterday, noted that until government deals decisively with actors of violence, the situation would continue.

Aside sympathising with the people of Plateau State, especially families of those killed and wounded, Baba-Ahmed, however appealed to residents to remain calm and not take the laws into their hands.

He said: “Northern Elders Forum is shocked by the cold blooded murder of scores of travelers by locals in Jos, Plateau State.

“Notwithstanding the fact that most of the North of Nigeria is now a virtual killing field, this particular incident is an outrageous provocation, and it compounds the deteriorating community relations in this and many parts of the region.

“The Forum has taken note of the statement of President Muhammadu Buhari and the steps taken by Governor of Plateau State, HE Simon Lalong.

“These reactions must produce immediate results in arrests and prosecutions. Under no circumstances must this heinous crime be ignored or treated as routine.

“While condoling families of those murdered, the Forum appeals to all communities to show the highest levels of restraint and tolerance.

“Killings and reprisals only endanger lives of more people, most of them innocent.

“The Forum invites attention of leaders at all levels to the increasing vulnerability of Nigerians to armed criminality and deteriorating relations among many communities.

“It is vital that the citizen is made to feel safer and more secure.

“Every Nigerian must be made to know that there are consequences for their actions, or the country will sink deeper into lawlessness and anarchy.”