From Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Anti-Corruption and member Representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos urged Federal and Plateau State Government to commence surveillance of the borders of Jos East local government area to curtail incessant killings in rural communities.

He blamed the persistent killings and destruction of lives in the villagers by bandits due to porous borders that allow illegal movement of people.

Hon. Bagos disclosed this on Sunday while paying a condolence visit to families of tow of his constituents who were brutally killed by bandits in Durbi Village, Shere District of Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The bandits ambushed Peter Azi Nyam, 58 and 28 year old Agwom Izang on Friday night while preparing for the wedding of their brother on Saturday.

Bagos who described the killing as barbaric and evil said the Federal and state governments as well as security agencies must deployed 21st Century strategies in addressing the security challenges in the State.

“Our borders are porous borders especially in Jos East. Both Federal and State government should take urgent action and ensure surveillance of the communities.

“Government and security agencies must deploy 21st Century technology in tackling security challenges, especially in Jos East Local Government Area where there hills. There should be surveillance using technology to track down perpetrators of the evil act.”

The Federal Lawmaker called on the State Government to create access road to the communities so as to reduce killings of innocent citizens.

“Everything has it season, we need government to deploy technology in addressing the incessant attacks and killings of our innocent citizens, especially youths, women and children in Plateau State.”

Bagos noted that it is worrisome to be witnessing attacks in communities as terrorist invade and unleash terror without been arrested.

The Traditional Ruler of Durbi Village, Shere West, Agwom Itse Kaze, Chairman Afizere Cultural and Community Development Association, Elder Itsegok Azi and Clergy COCIN LCC Durbi, Rev. Mark Ajik commended the lawmaker for visiting the community to commiserate with the people.

They both appreciated the swift response of the lawmaker who brought hope and relief to the aggrieved community.

Elder Azi expressed gratitude over the quality representation of the Hon

Bagos at the National Assembly and pleaded with him to lobby for access road and communication service in the communities.