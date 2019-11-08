Gyang Bere, Jos

A group under the aegis of Berom Political Frontiers in Plateau State has urged the senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Sen. Istifanus Gyang, to tender an unreserved apology to the Berom nation for begging killer herdsmen on the perennial attacks suspected to have been carried by the Fulani in Plateau North.

Chairman of the group, Mr. David Choji and Secretary, Pam Markus while briefing journalists in Jos on Friday on the forth coming Berom Unity Service “WUSAL Berom” said nobody had directed Sen. Gyang to speak for and on behalf of the Berom nation on such a weighty issue.

Mr. Choji quoted Senator Gyang to have tendered apology to the Hausa-Fulani community in Jos on the violence that has claimed several Berom when the group visited him during the last Sallah celebration.

He lamented that while the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore socio-cultural organisation, Abdullahi Bodejo, denied that he did not tender any appology to the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on the mass killings of innocent people in Benue, Sen. Gyang went has apologized to the Hausa/Fulani on the killings in Plateau North.

“Our attention has just been drawn to a statement accredited to Sen. Istifanus D. Gyang, the Senator, representing Plateau North Senatorial District, at the National Assembly, wherein, he tendered an unreserved apology on behalf of the Berom people and the entire Plateau State people for a wrong we are yet to establish or made aware of by his humbly self, to the Hausa Fulani people at his residence on the last Sallah celebration.

“We want to state here and now that, his action and utterance came as a shock and very embarrassing to us, as we never gave him such mandate in the conflict circle, to delve into the debacle between the Berom people and the Hausa-Fulani.

“We want to state that, Sen. I. D. Gyang, cannot be our spokesman at that level, when we still have occupants of our traditional stools, socio-cultural groups alive and our people who are Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who still exist and are displaced from their ancestral homes.”

Mr. Choji called on Berom nation to unite against internal and external aggression in Berom land and work tirelessly towards ensuring justice in the case between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and former Governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah David Jang.