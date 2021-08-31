From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Lumumba Dah Adeh said genuine reconciliation and forgiveness will end the cycles of attacks and reprisals that has led to gruesome loss of lives and properties in Plateau State.

He noted that Plateau cannot continue in violence, killing of innocent souls and destruction of properties, hence the need for peace and sustainable development.

Hon. Adeh in a press statement in Jos said in spite of all the pains and losses the people have incurred, the residents must resolve to forgive and give peace a chance.

“Plateau has suffered one crisis too many. With the flow of messages of commiseration from all over the country and beyond, we cannot but determine by our own selves to resolve and tackle these issues once and for all.

“These unending circles of attacks/reprisals leading to the gruesome and painful killings and destruction of farms and properties across all divides as painful as they are, may not stop unless we all embrace forgiveness and GENUINE reconciliation.

“A resolve amongst all citizens of Plateau to unite and live in peace with one another will not leave any room for mercenaries to penetrate our state.

“As a people, we should not fall to the antics of these evil doers(trouble mongers) who are determined to take Plateau back by so many years.”

He noted that any forceful solution through security agents without the buy-in of the people may only be temporary but may not address the fundamental issue.

“Lamenting and continually harping on the pains of our losses will not help in a healing process. I therefore appeal and call on all to trust God to heal our hearts and restore the glory of our land through genuine forgiveness as we look up to the Almighty to bless and reward us with far more than we have lost.

“As God’s people, let us all imbibe the teachings of the Holy books, the Bible and the Quran on peaceful coexistence. God heal, bless and restore peace to Plateau State through genuine forgiveness and reconciliation.” He stated.

