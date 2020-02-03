Gyang Bere, Jos

The Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) has commiserated with the government and people of Plateau State over the recent killings of innocent persons by bandits in Kwattas community of Bokkos Local Government Area of the state

The forum pledged total support to the people of the state in sustaining any step that will enthrone lasting peace in the state.

Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, who led the delegation, including the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed and Jigawa State Governor Mohammed Badaru Mohammed, met with Governor Simon Lolong at Government House, Rayfield Jos, Plateau State.

They condemned the killings and expressed their willingness to work with the governor in ensuring that the peace being enjoyed in Plateau is never taken away by criminals.

Bagudu said: “ we are here on behalf of the Nigerian Governors Forum and the Northern Governors Forum which you chair, to commiserate with you and the entire people of the state over this unfortunate incident.

“Plateau State has been enjoying peace under your purposeful leadership and we remember that in 2018, both President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were in Plateau State and were pleased with the steps you adopted in ensuring that peace is back to Plateau.

“We are not happy with this recent development and that is why we are here to show you our support. Whatever you think we can do individually or collectively to support you, we shall do. At the moment, we support the steps you have taken to deal with the situation”.

Bagudu urged the people of Plateau State to rally round Governor Lalong whom he described as a man of peace and a visionary leader that has attracted goodwill of many across Nigeria hence his election as the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and a very strong member of the Nigerian Governors Forum.

Lalong appreciated his colleagues for the visit and solidarity which he said will help him deal with the situation.

“We had done a lot to ensure that people live in peace. We set up the Plateau State Peace Building Agency, we have the Operation Safe Haven, the Operation Rainbow, Early Warning Signals and also created avenues for dialogue and forgiveness.

“ This recent development wants to take us back to the dark days, but we will never allow it. That is why I told the community leaders and ardos that they cannot say they dont know those who are causing trouble.