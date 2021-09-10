From Gyang Bere, Jos

Following the fresh outbreak of violence in some parts of Plateau state that perished lives and destruction of properties, a group under the umbrella of Network for Empowerment in Rural Areas and Townships (NERAT), has commenced a one month intensive project to promote peace and tolerance among citizens of Plateau state.

Executive Director of the organisation, Dr. Vings Lomak, disclosed this yesterday during a press conference in Jos and said the one month project will foster peaceful coexistence, tolerance and mutual understanding among the people.

Lomak, who said the one-month project titled, “Plateau Peace Month” is aimed at returning the state to its original state of ‘Home of Peace and Tourism’.

The executive director, who decried the continued killings and wanton destruction of properties and farmlands, added that the project would further entrench togetherness, development and progress in the state.

He added that the project would sensitise the people of the state, particularly the younger generation on peaceful coexistence.

“Plateau used to be the darling of all people across the globe, given its unique features and hospitable nature of the people.