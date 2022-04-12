From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has described the brutal terrorist attacks in Kanam and Wase communities in Plateau State, as heinous, saying that the perpetrators should not be allowed to escape justice.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari ordered security agencies: “They should not be spared or forgiven.”

Buhari who said he has full details of the attacks, ordered law enforcement agencies to work strenuously with the government of the state, to bring the situation under control and take steps to bring the culprits to justice quickly.

President Buhari expressed condolences over the terrorist incident, saying that as a matter of priority, peace must return at all costs to the state and the entire country.

“I urge all our citizens, the people of Plateau State in particular to expose the perpetrators of such incidents, their sponsors and those who encourage such criminals who carry out these dastardly acts of murder, so that the law will take its course. They must not be forgiven,” the President said.