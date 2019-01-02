Gyang Bere, Jos

An Inter-Faith Peace Committee on Resolving Farmer-Herder conflict in Plateau State, has kicked against the possession of AK-47 rifles by some community dwellers and herdsmen in the state.

In a communique issued on Wednesday after its second conference in Jos and signed by the Convener and Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Yakubu Pam, the group identified the proliferation of fire arms, cattle rustlings and destruction of farmlands as the factors fuelling the farmers-herders’ conflicts in the state.

“Stakeholders condemn the incidences where some community dwellers, especially some herders are bearing weapons such as AK-47 rifles.

“There exists a vicious circle of murderous attacks and cattle rustling that are being perpetrated by criminal syndicate across communities in the state. There seems to be a direct correlation between the killing and cattle rustling on the other hand and between cattle rustling and the retaliatory killings.”

The statement condemned the recent killings in Fan district of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area and urged the public to assist security agencies with relevant information to fight the menace.

It urged security agencies to eschew partisanship and demonstrate integrity in discharging its statutory functions of provision of security of lives and properties of all citizens.

“There is need for all communities in the state to allow security operatives to carry out their duties without hindrance for sustainable peace and restoration of harmonious co-existence.

“Security agencies should be proactive in creating and or responding to conflicts’ early warning signals from the state and LGAs, farmers-herders peace committees and other stakeholders. This involves the provision of protection for informants and intelligence gathering across flash points.”

The stakeholders condemned the nefarious activities of criminal syndicates that were perpetrating criminal activities across the state, especially cattle rustling and murderous attacks on communities under the guise of protecting a religious or ethnic group identity.

“All stakeholders should work towards checking the menace of hate speeches especially by some unscrupulous politicians and drug abuses by the youths.”