From Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of Plateau State All Progressives Congress Elders Council, Capt. Joseph Din (Rtd), has described as alien the manner in which dead bodies of terror attacks were dragged by some youths on the streets of Jos.

He appeal to the Federal Government to redeem the pledge of N10 billion made in 2018 to Plateau State for the rebuilding and resettlement of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

Capt. Din, while addressing press conference in Jos on Friday and the text read by Northern Zone APC Elders Council, Pam Dung Gyang, condemned the killings in Jebbu Miango, attacks on travellers and bloodbath at Yelwa Zangam in Bassa, Riyom and Jos North local government areas of the state.

“We are a people of good culture, guided by excellent values and norms and therefore, we are surprised to see our youth driving around town with the dead bodies uncovered and dragging them without any iota of dignity and honour.

“The Plateau State APC Elders Council condemns the uncultured manner with which the corpses of the dead victims were mishandled. It is not in the character of the people of Plateau State to desecrate the body of the dead.

“We condemn such action in its totality. This attitude is completely alien to our people and therefore it has caused additional pain and trauma to the families who lost their loved ones and the good citizens of Plateau State.”

