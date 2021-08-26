From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Nigerian Medical Association in Plateau State has expressed deep concern over the increasing population of the hospitals’ emergency wards and mortuaries by victims of attacks and killings in various communities in the state.

The development has compelled the striking resident doctors at the Jos University Teaching Hospital to recall their members on compassionate ground to enable them to attend to emergencies occasioned by the violent attacks in the state.

The NMA in a press statement on Thursday lamented the security situation in the state saying that a situation where people face the brazen reality of being attacked, injured and or murdered in cold blood while their homes, farmlands and means of livelihoods are completely destroyed with no end in sight to these hostilities was unacceptable.

A statement jointly signed by the state chairman of the NMA, Dr Innocent Emmanuel, and the Secretary, Dr Bapiga’an William, said:

‘The Plateau State Branch of the Nigerian Medical Association is saddened and disillusioned by the persistent and vicious acts of inhumanity currently ravaging the society and exerting a great toll on the physical and psychological wellbeing of the masses across the state.

‘The innocent, armless, accomodating and committed citizens of Plateau State have continued to live under the perennial unsavoury reality of perpetual terrorism manifesting as kidnappings for ransom, rape, maiming and killings as well as threats of total annihilation. On a daily basis, people are kidnapped from their houses and living with the fear that the same will happen the next day elsewhere or in their neighbourhood unabatedly, with huge sums paid as ransom.

‘This worrisome and sad turn of events is severely bleeding the resources of the people and ultimately wrecking the economy of the state in general, resulting in a further increase in the sufferings that have characterized the life of ordinary citizens who ab initio have mostly been living below, at or only slightly above the poverty line.

‘The NMA frowns exceedingly at the unabating and wanton destruction, injury and killings which are one too many. The people deserve better from their leaders as every life is indeed sacred, and the right to life, a fundamental human right of every Nigerian citizen that should be guaranteed by the government.

‘Both the United Nations Charter as well as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria recognize this inalienable right that all peoples possess with no bias to any human sentiment of tongue, creed, political leaning or field of endeavour.

‘We express deep concern as the victims of these unwarranted attacks continue to populate our hospitals’ emergency wards and mortuaries”.

The NMA called on the government and the security forces to genuinely commit themselves to do more to prevent further incidences rather than taking reactive approaches on issues that a little more mindfulness, sincerity and commitment could nip in the bud.

‘The Nigerian Medical Association calls for calm across the state and entreats citizens to remain law-abiding and not to take the laws into their hands, but to only seek all available legal means to forestall any further escalation of the already grotesque and appalling situation.

‘We equally call on religious and political leaders to be mindful and sensitive of their comments especially in the public domain which has the propensity to incite members of the public and enflame further, the embers of discord among the peace-loving citizens of Plateau State and the country at large. Leaders must act as leaders both in private and public circles.

‘A society that abhors justice is only opening her doors to anarchy and lawlessness. Justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done for all sorts and shades of criminality because this is the only way that sustainable peace can actually be achieved. The evil perpetrators of these heinous crimes cannot continue to remain “unknown gunmen” for close to two decades now,’ the statement read.

The President of the Association of Resident Doctors JUTH branch, Dr Nanpon Nalda, confirmed on Thursday that his members who had been on strike for the past weeks had been recalled to the hospital to enable them to attend to emergency situations.

‘In view of the current situation in Jos, I reached out to the NARD leadership for a compassionate waiver for ARD JUTH to attend to emergencies,’ Nanpon said.

‘The indefatigable NARD president in consultation with other NARD leaders has graciously approved this waiver for our members in JUTH to attend to emergencies arising from the ongoing in Jos and environs.

‘While we call on the government to live up to its responsibility of protection of lives and properties, we assure the general populace of our unwavering commitment to offering health services to them,’ he stated.