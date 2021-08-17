From John Adams, Minna and Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The North Central Governors Forum (NCGF) has condemned the killing of 23 commuters in Plateau describing it as unfortunate and barbaric.

The Forum wondered how the value of human lives has eluded the heart of other humans, saying it was regrettable that people now see lives as meaningless.

The North Central Governor’s Forum, in a statement by it Chairman and Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, decried the tragic incident that led to loss of many lives and subsequent breach of peace in some local government areas of Plateau State

According to the Forum, “It is worrisome the way and manner some people lost value for human lives such that they take life of their fellow humans at will. It is quite unfortunate”, he said.

Governor Sani Bello said the killing of innocent travellers and attacks on some parts of Plateau State was totally unacceptable and condemnable, warning that “the criminal actions if not urgently checked, would fan the flame to a full blown religious crisis thereby making futile years of efforts by the government of Lalong to restore peaceful coexistence and religion harmony in Plateau State.”

While commending the effort of the security agencies in bringing the situation under control, the NCGF Chairman urged them to work round the clock with a view to apprehending all those involved in the dastardly acts and bring them to justice as deterrent to others.

This came as Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) called on the Federal Government to take preemptive measures to forestall another crisis the recent Jos killings may cause.

The president of the fellowship, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, stated this in a statement in Ibadan on Tuesday.

While condemning the incident that led to the loss of lives of many travelers, Oke urged that a halt should be put to bloodshed in the country.

The cleric, who is also the presiding bishop of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, noted that the killings of the commuters was the height of inhumanity and ungodliness.

“Nobody has the right to kill or take the life of his fellow human being. Before God, our creator, life is sacrosanct; He frowns at bloodshed in whatever disguise,” the PFN president said.

Oke urged the government to bring the arms of the law to bear in the matter.

He also implored the authorities to swing into action with a view to preventing some individuals who might want to use the situation to cause violence.

“This won’t do anyone any good in the land. We have enough to contend with in the country than further plunge the nation in needless and avoidable problems,” Oke said.

Meanwhile, the PFN president has appealed for calm, noting that the country could only develop in an atmosphere of peace.

“There’s no peace of mind where problems exist. We should always strive to live peaceably among ourselves,” he advised.