No fewer than 70 persons were reportedly killed by Fulani bandits in Jebbu Miango and Kwall Districts of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The National Publicity Secretary of Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Davidson Malison disclosed this on Thursday when Journalists visited the scenes of the fresh attacks.

He said the deceased were killed during a sustained attack that lasted four days from Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Wednesday without the intervention of the Police, Operation Safe Haven and any security agencies.

Malison said over 300 houses were burnt including the resident of former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Lumumba Da’ade and food items, generators, motorcycles and water pump machines were carted away.

He explained that the Fulani who came with vehicles, looted foodstuffs, house hold items and other valuables in most homes before setting ablaze.

“Within four days, over 70 persons have been killed, over 2500 houses have been burnt down, over 1000 hectares of farm land have been destroyed completely. House hold items that we cannot even count them, they are in an inmeasurable form have been completely carted away.

“Domestic animals in an estimated form worth N100 million have been looted by these herdsmen. You could see the damage that these herders have caused Irigwe nation is so unbearable, this is the first time that Irigwe land has face this kind of dangerous attack.”

He explained that the last attack which was massive too a different dimension as the herders did not only mean harm to Irigwe people but are in for an agenda to forcefully take over their ancestral land which he said they will resist without looking back.

Former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Lumumba Da’ade whose house was burnt and household items and livestock carted away called on government and spirited individuals to assist the vulnerable communities.

“It is sad that these communities have been razed down and the people have been force to dessert their ancestral homes with consequent pains and pressure that has caused the people.

“The most unfortunate aspect of the saga is that, the herders sustained attack on these villages for four days without repel by security forces especially that the Jabbu Miango share fence with 3rd Amour Division of the Nigeria Army, were we have the GOC that doubles as the STF Commander.

“Most of these attacks were perceived, it is not as if we didn’t receive intelligence, even when you get information that the herders are coming, you make all contacts, there is no response and that is the most painful and that calls to the fact that whether we are parts of this nation where there is this selective response to crisis and attacks.

“There was looting and the looting is beyond what you can carry by hand and they have to deploy the use of vehicles and they pass through roads which are man by security officers. They burnt my house and went as low as carting away with television sets, chickens and other valuables in the house before setting it ablaze.”

