From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General Dominic Onyemelu has vowed to shoot aside anyone found with illegal weapons within the area of his operation in Plateau, Southern Kaduna and parts of Bauchi State.

Gen. Onyemulu disclosed this on Wednesday during a peace meeting with traditional rulers, religious leaders, Ardors and youth leaders within the area of his operation.

“Anybody that the Operation Safe Haven found with illegal weapons will be shoot aside. Any community that we hear has weapons, we must go to that community to recover them at all course.

“This is the final warning to everybody, we are not going to tolerate killings, attacking of human beings or animals will not be accepted.”

Gen. Onyemulu explained that any community that harbors criminals would be held responsible for the action of those criminals.

He directed the traditional rulers and Ardors to go back and address their communities on the decision taken as the Command will no longer accept killing of innocent lives and wanton destruction of properties.

Gen. Onyemulu urged the community leaders to resolve all issues of destruction of farm lands and cattle rustling and pay adequate compensation.

“We are tired of these killings. It is important for those of you who are old enough to entrench a peaceful generation to our children and generation to come.”

Traditional rulers, Ardors and community leaders from the area of operation all endorsed the decision of shot aside of those found with illegal weapons to curb the killings.

Earlier, representatives of Agingi, down base, a new community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, have begged Plateau State Government and security agencies in the state to provide security for them.

The residents who are mostly Igbo and the Yoruba match to the Press Centre Jos, and said they have been under security threats for five days.

Charles Okoro who spoke to Journalists said if their security is not guaranteed, they would prefer government to help them with security to evacuate their properties and leave to their respective states.