From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former member of the House of Representatives and frontline APC aspirant in the Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency of Plateau State bye-election, Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande has petitioned the National Secretariat of the party and boycott the rerun election that was rescheduled on Bassa Local Government Area.

Suleiman in a press statement said he will not participate in the rerun because he has petitioned the National Secretariat and he was not informed about the rerun election.

He appealed to the delegates and his supporters to remained calm as he is waiting for the Appeal Committee set up by the party to address the issues.

“I bring warm greetings to members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency of Plateau State.

“You recall that I contested for the APC bye-election primaries for Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency held on the 1st and 2n February, 2022 at Lamond hotel, Jos.

“I am confident that I won the election overwhelmingly with 349 votes against 344 votes announced by the Chairman of the electoral committee, Hon. Habu Haje. Despite the cancellation of 4 of my votes, I Hon. Suleiman Yahaya-Kwande still won the election with N345 votes against my brother, Hon. Joseph Abby Aku who scored 344 votes.

“I wish to inform all members of our great party that I have written a petition to the National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Apkanudoedehe, PhD which we are in possession of the acknowledgement copy.”

Suleiman said he will remained peaceful and law abiding citizen of Nigeria as he is determined to explore all the internal dispute Resolution Mechanism within the party in addressing the issues.

“I am waiting for the next line of action from the Appeal Committee send by the National Secretariat of our great party to listen to my petition with a view to get Justice.

“I have also observed on Social Media a press release signed by the State Publicity Secretary of the party which directed all delegates that participated in the last primary election to converge at Bassa Local Government Area for a rerun primary election.

” wish to state clearly that as a frontline aspirant who won the last election, nobody has informed me about the plan to hold any rerun primary election in Bassa Local Government Area.

” appeal to members of our great party, the APC and our amiable delegates in Bassa and Jos North Local Government Areas to remain calm as we are waiting for the Appeal Panel to listen to our petition.” He stated.