Plateau Head of Service (HOS), Izam Azi, said deliberations has commenced with key stakeholders on implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage for workers.

Izam stated this, yesterday, in Jos at the 10th Quadrennial Delegate Conference of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM).

He appealed for understanding from civil servants as they await the outcome of the negotiations.

He assured that Plateau would be among the first states to implement the new minimum wage, as Governor Simon Lalong is also a member of the negotiating team.

Izam said the governor had approved the promotion of 10,000 civil servants, and the promotion came with improved salaries. He urged workers to be diligent in their duties.

Izam acknowledged the contribution of nurses to healthcare delivery in the state and urged them to be more dedicated to their duties, and to handle patients with care.

Chairman of NANNM, Raphael Muduutdai, appealed to government to employ more nurses given their shortages in hospitals in they state.

“The health care system is in dire need of nurses and if nothing is done, the system is heading for a collapse; i am appealing to government to employ nurses at federal, state and local levels,” Muduutdai pleaded.