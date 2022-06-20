From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Forum of Labour Party local government chairmen in Plateau State has passed a vote of confidence on the State Working Committee of the party headed by Grace Zamfara for sustaining the party in the state over the years.

The Chairman of the Forum and Chairman of Jos South Local Government Area, Hon Stephen James, who read the press text during a press briefing at the Party’s Secretariat in Bukuru, Jos on Monday, said the state Exco have made a huge sacrifice for the survival of the party in the state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He noted that the party will not allow some individuals who lost elections from other parties to come and create confusion and division in the party.

“We hereby pass a vote of confidence on the State Exco of the Labour Party under the leadership of Grace Zamfara which has sustained the party in the past years.

“We are also aware of an alleged plan to course confusion in the Plateau State chapter of the Labour Party by some disgruntle elements from sister political parties who lost elections in the just concluded primaries and are planning to create another list of purported Exco to submit at the National Secretariat.”

James said party executives at the local government level and supporters of the party will resist any attempt by those planning to subvert the will of the people under the leadership of Hon Grace Zamfara.

He urged the trouble makers to have a rethink and allowed the party in the state which has gained the confidence of the people to change the political narratives in Plateau and Nigeria.

James urged security agencies to arrest any individuals or group of persons who are bent on causing disunity in the party and urged the National Secretariat to recognise and accept communications for the Grace Zamfara leadership.

The Forum appreciated the gubernatorial election of the party, Amb. Yohanna Margif for sacrificing for the rebuilding of the party to ensure that the party stand strong to Win the 2023 election.

The Director-General of Amb Yohanna Margif Campaign Organisation, Solomon Ndam, said the Labour party has become a force to reckon with as it provides shelter for all politicians in the state and Nigeria.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .