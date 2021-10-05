From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has appointed his 2019 Director General of Campaign, Arch Pam Dung Gyang, as a Special Adviser.

The governor has also appointed 10 others including former commissioners as advisers.

Gov Lalong in a press statement on Tuesday signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham, said the appointees would take the oath of office at a later date.

‘Plateau State Governor Rt Hon. Simon Bako Lalong has approved the appointment of 11 Special Advisers. They are Arch Pam Dung Gyang, Nde Ezekiel Gomos (Honourary), Justice Philomina Lot (retd), Barr Burki Gofwan, Barr Jonathan Mawiyau and Mrs. Felicia Yakzum.

‘Others are Hon Diket Plang, Hon Danladi Mann, Hon Talatu Apini, Chief Michael Makwal (Honourary) and Barr Kwamkur Samuel Vondip.

‘The Special Advisers who are expected to add impetus to the Rescue Administration and the governance of the State will be sworn in at a date to be announced and assigned portfolios,’ the statement read.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .