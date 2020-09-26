Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has expressed worry over recent incidences of security breaches that have led to the bloody loss of lives in some communities.

The Governor directed heads of security agencies in the State to carry out an onslaught against bandits and criminals who are terrorising innocent citizens.

Lalong gave the directive when he met with heads of security agencies in Government House, Jos, and urged them to collaborate with community leaders and localities to facilitate investigations into the security challenges in their respective areas.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof Danladi Atu, who briefed reporters at the end of the emergency security meeting, said that the government noticed the quick response of security agencies but still encourages security agencies to interface with the local population, particularly traditional leaders, community leaders in trying to collaborate to ensure citizens are well secured.

‘Government is calling on all community leaders, citizens of Plateau, traditional rulers, to cooperate with security agencies and other non-formal security actors to safeguard the environment, by availing intelligence reports to help in addressing the security challenges we are facing.’

He said resolutions reached at the end of the meeting were that government would ensure that investigations into the security challenges were concluded and the culprits punished.

‘In areas where there are Farmers/Herders skirmishes, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who are custodians of the agro rangers, would be deployed in areas such as Barkin-Ladi, Riyom and other areas where such clashes are noticed,’ he said.

He appealed to social media bloggers to report with caution and establish the authenticity of their reports, while assuring the people of the state of the State Government’s commitment to protect their lives and property.

He said arrests had already been made over the killing of a tradition ruler in Ratsat village of Foron District, Barkin Ladi LGA, the Killing of a DSS operative in Shendam as well as the killing of 5 people in Vwang district Jos South Local Government, saying the perpetrators would be brought to book.