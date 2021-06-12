From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has granted pardons to seven prisoners to mark the 2021 June 12 democracy day.

Lalong disclosed this on Saturday during a State broadcast in commemoration of democracy day and urged Plateau people to continue to pray for peace and unity of Plateau and Nigeria.

“In the spirit of the 2021 Democracy Day and in thanksgiving to God for guiding us through the last six years, and in the exercise of the powers conferred on me as Governor, I have granted various categories of pardon to seven (7) Prisoners for their good conduct.

“All these pardons are granted for reasons of good conduct, with effect from the different dates of sentences. The concerned persons are NANFA GWANTUR (Death Sentence commuted to life imprisonment), TIMKUR LAVEN (Death Sentence commuted to life imprisonment), PONZING NANSHE (Death Sentence commuted to life imprisonment), DAUDA JOSHUA (Death Sentence commuted to life imprisonment.

Others are Musa, WASA ZACHARIAH Death Sentence commuted to life imprisonment, DAVOU DALYOP MANCHA (Absolute Pardon), and CLETUS AUGUSTINE (Absolute Pardon).

Lalong said peace and security have remained the key priority of his administration in the past six years as it is the baseline for attaining development in any society.

“Upon assuming office, we inherited a State that was fractured by a litany of crises that led to the loss of lives and properties. To bring this to an end, we adopted a new approach including creating the Plateau Peace Building Agency to foster dialogue; forgiveness; the dismantling of barriers to peaceful coexistence; as well as swift and decisive response to crimes and criminals.

“In the past two years, we have taken several measures to consolidate on the substantial peace and security that have returned to the State. Apart from strengthening the Plateau Peace Building Agency, we inaugurated the Plateau State Inter-Religious Council, consisting of respected leaders of the two dominant faiths and respected traditional rulers to wade into any area of potential crises for prevention and reconciliation.”