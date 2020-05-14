Gyang Bere, Jos
Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong and Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North, Barr. Istifanus Gyang have expressed shock over the murdered of 300-level student of the University of Jos, Mr. Rinji Peter Bala by a Soldier serving with Operation Safe Haven.
Lalong and Sen. Gyang in a separate press statement signed by Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham and Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Musa Ibrahim Ashoms called on the military authority to investigate the Killing.
“Governor Simon Lalong expresses shock and sadness over the death of Mr. Rinji Peter Bala, who was said to have been shot by security personnel along Zaria Road, Jos on 12th May 2020.
“Consequently, he has directed that thorough investigation be carried out to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing of the young man. He assures that those found culpable will face the law of the land.
“Already, a security personel alleged to have been involved in the incident has been taken into custody for further investigation.”
Senator Gyang in a separate statement urged the Plateau State Police Command to thoroughly investigate the assasination of Rinji Peter Bala, a young man with high prospects and great potentials.
He condemned reports of extra judicial killings across the nation where trigger happy security personnel acting outside of clearly defined rules of engagement, terminate the lives of citizens with reckless abandon.
Senator Gyang said all arms bearing personnel of the Military and Para Military agencies are expected to excercise due diligence and extreme caution in handling the weapons in their possession with the ultimate intendment to secure and safeguard lives and property of citizens.
“Any abuse and misuse of arms by law enforcement agents that results in the killing of law abiding citizens becomes unacceptable and the perpetrators must be made to face the full wrath of the law to serve as a deterrence.”
