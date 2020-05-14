Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong and Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North, Barr. Istifanus Gyang have expressed shock over the murdered of 300-level student of the University of Jos, Mr. Rinji Peter Bala by a Soldier serving with Operation Safe Haven.

Lalong and Sen. Gyang in a separate press statement signed by Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham and Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Musa Ibrahim Ashoms called on the military authority to investigate the Killing.

“Governor Simon Lalong expresses shock and sadness over the death of Mr. Rinji Peter Bala, who was said to have been shot by security personnel along Zaria Road, Jos on 12th May 2020.

“Consequently, he has directed that thorough investigation be carried out to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing of the young man. He assures that those found culpable will face the law of the land.

“Already, a security personel alleged to have been involved in the incident has been taken into custody for further investigation.”