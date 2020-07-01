Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has inspected a collapsed bridge that has cut off travel between Plateau and Taraba States.

The collapsed bridge also cut off Langtang and Wase Local Government Areas of the state.

Governor Lalong, who was accompanied on his visit by Secretary to the Government of the State, Prof Danladi Atu, Chief of Staff Noel Dongjur and some members of the State Executive Council, said he was at the site to personally assess the situation and reassure the people of the state that government will not neglect them.

‘Although this is a federal road, we have to immediately intervene in order to ameliorate the suffering of the people since this road is a major commercial corridor in this area. This is one of the roads that I submitted to the President for Federal Government intervention which has been approved.

‘I will soon be in Abuja to intimate him on this development so that the bridge can be rebuilt immediately,’ the governor said.

Governor Lalong ordered the Ministry of Water Resources and Energy to immediately provide boats that will ferry people across the river while intermediate work is carried out.

He appreciated the people for their continued support for his administration and assured them that the government will ensure that the bridge and other projects are carried out to improve their living standards.

The Emir of Wase, Alhaji Muhammadu Haruna Sambo, commended the governor for showing concern and coming to see things for himself despite sending teams earlier.

He said the collapse of the bridge has cut off Wase Local Government Area from some parts of the state and has greatly affected economic activities.

He appealed to the Governor to impress on the Federal Government to expedite action on the rehabilitation of the entire road as well as the bridge in order to relieve his people from economic deprivation.

Alhaji Haruna also appreciated Governor Lalong for his doggedness towards ensuring the discovery and exploration of oil and gas within the Wase and Kanam areas as announced by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The Chairman, Shendam Local Government Area, Miskoom Alex Nuantam, appreciated the Governor’s personal visit which he described as reassuring.