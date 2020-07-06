Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong met with the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola on Monday to discuss the reconstruction of the collapsed Wase-Lantang bridge which was washed away by a flood.

Lalong, in a press statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Simon Macham, said the people of Wase, Langtang and others plying the road up to Taraba State are completely cut off as a result of the bridge collapse.

‘I took a personal visit to the area to see things for myself last week and, as you know, it is a federal road. From what I saw, it is something that needs the federal financial might to fix.

‘I have asked my people to provide boats as alternatives for now, but this cannot be sustained for a long time considering the economic activities that take place in the area. We need the quick intervention of the Federal Government which is why I decided to pay this visit to you.’

Lalong appreciated the Federal Government for its support in carrying out road projects in Plateau State, particularly the Longvel-Yelwa-Ajikamai-Ibi-Federal Road which is being constructed by the State Government with the hope of refund afterwards.

Responding, the Minister of Works sympathised with the people of Plateau State and the immediate local Governments of Wase, Lantang and other areas who have been negatively impacted by the bridge collapse.

He said the Federal Controller of Works in Plateau State has already filed a report with a recommendation for the replacement of the old bridge.

He said the ministry has commenced design and costing of a new concrete bridge which will take two months to complete.

He directed that immediate palliative work be carried out to restore temporary connection for people of the area while a permanent solution is being worked out.

The minister and governor agreed to set up a joint team to follow through with the intervention plans.