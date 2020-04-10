Gyan Bere, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has directed security agencies to fish out those responsible for the killings in Miango communities in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Lalong in a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, urged community leaders to cooperate with security agencies to identify the killers and make them face the wrath of the law.

“After another fresh attack on Mgbrazongo village in Bassa Local Government area of Plateau State which led to the killing of four people including a pastor, and destruction of properties, Governor Lalong ordered security agencies to go after the killers and fish them out to face justice.”

Lalong who expressed disgust over the barbaric actions of the criminals who do not only have respect for the sanctity of human lives, but have been consumed by their orgy for bloodletting, said it is unfortunate that they chose the period when the state is working hard to confront the coronavirus pandemic to perpetrate their murderous acts.

Governor Lalong who sympathised with the victims of the killings, said: “Government will not tolerate these senseless acts of murder unleashed on innocent citizens. I have directed traditional and community leaders to cooperate with security agencies in identifying the attackers who cannot be shielded as these attacks have persisted in recent weeks, a situation that is highly unacceptable to my administration”.

He regretted that some communities in Bassa local government recently came under attack where lives, properties and livestock were lost which include Ancha, Hukke and Nkyiedonworo.

The governor dispatched a fact-finding team led by Commissioner for Commerce, Aku Abbey who visited the Bra Ngwe Rigwe His Royal Highness Rev. Ronku Aka and met with stakeholders including village and district heads, Ardos, and community leaders.

He noted that the stakeholders called for deployment of more security personnel in the communities which include Rehwenku,Tafigana, Katumai mom, and Kpasho which are vulnerable to attacks.

Lalong directed the Peace Building Agency to engage relevant stakeholders to arrest such attacks through systematic dialogue as well as an enhanced security architecture.