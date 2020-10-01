Gyang Bere, Jos

As part of gestures to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day Anniversary, Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum Simon Lalong has granted pardon to five convicted persons sentenced to death for various offences.

The Governor also noted that the killer of a traditional ruler in Foron District of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area have been arrested, and ordered the hunt of those responsible for the murder of five persons in Vwang District of Jos South Local Government Area.

Lalong disclosed this on Thursday during a one-day round-table discussion with community stakeholders entitled “Building peaceful, safer and secure communities in Plateau State” to commemorate Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day Anniversary, held at Government House Little Rayfield, Jos, the State capital.





Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong

‘In the spirit of Nigeria’s Diamond celebrations and in the exercise of the powers conferred on me, I hereby grant pardon to the following convicted persons for good behaviour.

‘Obinna John, initially sentenced to death by hanging, his death sentence has been commuted to 21 years imprisonment; Lenka Kurji, sentenced to 36 months imprisonment; Buhari Abubakar, sentenced to 4 years imprisonment; David Luka, sentenced 3 years imprisonment and Ya’u Bala who was sentenced 3 years imprisonment have all been granted absolute pardon.

‘Arrests have already been made over the recent incidences relating to the killing of a traditional ruler in Foron District, Barkin-Ladi LGA; the killing of a DSS operative in Shendam; as well as the killing of 5 people in Vwang District of Jos South Local Government among others. This perpetrators and their sponsors will soon be brought before the law,’ the Governor declared.

Mr Lalong said that the cardinal objective of his administration is to ensure peace, security and good governance, to take head-on the myriad of security challenges and civil unrests that have characterised the State in the last decade.

Lalong said the 60 year’s of Nigeria journey into nationhood has not been without its challenges, but that it is heartwarming that much has been achieved as a people.

‘Presently, the story of Nigeria may not reflect what our founding fathers had in mind when they fought for Independence, but I firmly believe that the present challenges confronting us as a country are a passing phase that is crucial to building virile, peaceful and United country at the long run,’ the Governor stated.

Keynote speaker at the event Professor Danny McCain encouraged communities in Plateau to embrace one other and allow peace to reign for the development of the country.

He regretted the violence that has plagued the State but applauded Governor Lalong for working hard to attain the current peace.